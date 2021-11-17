A man who admitted to police that he was a “proud drunk” when they pulled him over has been charged with drunk driving.
The suspect, Joel Winton, 49, was blue-lighted by Tullahoma lawmen after a witness reported to police that she had seen him “driving through the bushes” as he left the Liquor Locker in his pickup. When approached by police, Winton was reportedly forthcoming about his drinking earlier in the evening.
“He stated he had drank a pint of vodka starting at 3 p.m. when the Tennessee football game began,” police reported of Winton’s statement, noting that they then asked him what he was doing prior to getting pulled over. “He stated he had just left the Liquor Locker and was stopped by the store to get some Sprite to drink with the four pints of liquor he had just bought. Mr. Winton stated that he was a proud drunk.”
A breath test following his failed field sobriety test revealed the vodka had its impa, as he blew a .220. The state’s legal limit is .08. Also playing against Winton was that he did not have a license.