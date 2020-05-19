Police are urging citizens to use care when responding to requests for money after a local woman was scammed out of nearly $18,000.
The woman told police she had been contacted by a man who claimed to be working for Ascend Credit Union, telling her she needed to send $9,000 to a person named “Austin” who worked in Las Vegas due to an oversight on her account. She was then contacted again with the man claiming her first payment had been deposited to the wrong account and that she should send $9,000 more but keep $100 for her trouble.
The incident remains under investigation as a confidence scam. Police say there are very few cases in which arrests are made in such scams as the scammer could be anywhere, even overseas. The low rate of clearance also means chances are remote of victims getting their money back. For this reason authorities suggest using caution when responding to any unusual correspondence, email or phone call where money is requested.