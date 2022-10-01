Coffee Health Department officials provided updates on the next steps being taken for a new consolidated health department. The Coffee County Board of Health held a meeting earlier this month where the main item of discussion was the consolidated health department.
The Coffee County Commission passed a resolution earlier this year to temporarily consolidate the two health departments in Manchester and Tullahoma to the Tullahoma location at 615 Wilson Ave. due to both the state of the Manchester location and staffing struggles. According to Coffee County Health Department Director Pam Browning, all county health department services have been at the Tullahoma location since June 1, along with the closing of the Manchester location, and said they have been broadcasting this message through all types of media from social media, local media and flyers on the door.
“We’re trying to get out there as much as we can that we were going to be without services in Manchester,” Browning said.
One of the main questions asked was if there has been any consideration of transportation for patients, Browning said there is the South Central Tennessee Area Transportation Services (SCTATS) but it is maxed out as there is not enough help to get the drivers. She said there are discussions of sending staff to Manchester at an offsite location a few times a month to help service those in Manchester with WIC benefits.
Board of Health Board Chair Dr. Brad Windley Jr. said transportation has always been “the elephant in the room” and referred to when the Tullahoma location was renovated, the board had floated the idea of a central location but received pushback from citizens.
“Certainly a central building would be economical, more realistic but I think we need to do something about access,” Windley said.
Browning said she and the rest of the department share the same concerns about people not getting services due to the location and they will continue to monitor the situation. Board members Dot Watson and Dr. Ray Marcrom informed Browning of potential options that could help those in need of travel. Watson said she spoke with a representative from UT Extension who offered to provide free transportation to students and she will look into it further. Marcrom said One Day of Hope is working Canvas Community Church to provide a location in the Oak Plaza Center at 1886 McArthur St. in Manchester for Partners for Healing to come into town once a week, and he said he can ask and see if something up for the department as they want to do more with the space.
“We’re hoping to get that finished up by the end of the year and I think [One Day of Hope] would be interested in making that happen and make visits more accessible,” Marcrom said.
Windley said his rationalization for his questions were based on his experiences and previous discussions about how long both facilities will handle the county’s needs, which he said was “pretty short.”
Browning then talked about the potential size of the potential consolidated building. According to Browning, the sizes of the Manchester and Tullahoma buildings were 4,200 sq. ft. and 9,000 sp. ft. respectively. She said in her proposal the department would need a 14,000 sq. ft. building and in the spring the estimated cost to build was $325 sq. ft., noting she did not have the information what the cost would be today, and said that’s how she determined the full cost to build the facility was $4.5 million.
She informed the board that then County Mayor Gary Cordell had said the location will be at the Joint Industrial Park, as the county owned the property, alongside with the new TCAT facility.
Browning said the next steps the department is at is she is waiting for the county to enter into the contract with the state to accept the capital investment grant of $2.6 million, about half of the projected cost.
“Once the county signs the contract, then the county can hire the firm to begin to draw up building plans,” Browning said.
At that point, per Browning, the state facilities consultant Josh Gibson will help with the design of the facility and provide recommendations for future needs of the department like vaccine storage and monitoring, setting up a drive-thru and infection control processes. She added Gibson is overseeing the constructing of 17 health departments, including Coffee County.
Browning said her fear is if they do not get around to it until next year what will the cost be. Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny asked if the projections go up next year will the state be able make up for have the projections automatically or will they have to go through the process, and Browning said they would have to go back through the process.
She told the board that she has been talking to county officials about how to get the funds, but the department was not yet at the $4.5 million needed because there is still the situation of what will happen at the Tullahoma property as TDOT is working widening Highway 55 in Tullahoma, which will include taking a portion of the clinic’s parking lot.
She said last she heard the county attorney was negotiating with TDOT on the value of the property. Matheny said then attorney Robert Huskey was retiring so that was one of things his office will need to address.
He asked if the county decides no to put in additional money where does it leave the project, as the commission has been frustrated with the blowback of having a health department in a rural, centralized area and not in the city limits. Browning said they could build a smaller facility.
“The funding that a capital investment grant, I think, was sufficient to build a 10,500 sp. ft. facility, but when I started kind of digging to see the population, the growth, the projected growth and I’m listening to the mayor and county government saying that people are moving to this area, we need to go bigger and better. So that’s how we came with the 14,000 sp. ft. if we could get it funded. That’s where we are at right now.”
Matheny said the fear he has is that it becomes a financial burden and the county ends up with something else than what was started. Browning said she can asked Gibson if the building costs go up, will there be an increase in state funds to compensate. She informed the board Gibson will be in the area and she was setting up a meeting with him and Matheny’s office to provide the current information about the process and moving forward. Matheny then welcomed the board to attend the meeting.
“I’ve got great faith in these folks, they raised me one way or another,” Matheny said.
Windley asked Browning to keep the board informed so they can make plans to be at the meeting, Browning said once everything is arranged she will send an invite to everyone to attend the meeting with Gibson.