1A - Tullahoma Health Department.jpg

Coffee Health Department officials provided updates on the next steps being taken for a new consolidated health department. The Coffee County Board of Health held a meeting earlier this month where the main item of discussion was the consolidated health department.

The Coffee County Commission passed a resolution earlier this year to temporarily consolidate the two health departments in Manchester and Tullahoma to the Tullahoma location at 615 Wilson Ave. due to both the state of the Manchester location and staffing struggles. According to Coffee County Health Department Director Pam Browning, all county health department services have been at the Tullahoma location since June 1, along with the closing of the Manchester location, and said they have been broadcasting this message through all types of media from social media, local media and flyers on the door.