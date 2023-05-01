State stakeholders and county officials met recently with St. John Engineering, the architect for the consolidated county health department project. The Chairman of Capital Outlay Dennis Hunt detailed for the full legislative body the progress of the project during the April 11 meeting of the County Commission.
Hunt noted that the state has recognized $3,464,400 as a matching grant for the project. The county will match 25% of that from its coffers.
“The State of Tennessee will be paying $2,598,300 on the project. The matching funds will be $866, 100,” Hunt said.
Hunt said that the facility will likely cost more than $3.4 million. Other funds will come from the sale of the Tullahoma Heath Department in addition to funds (over $450,000) from TDOT for a portion of that clinic’s parking lot that the state will use for a widening project.
“Right now we are trying to shoot for at least a 10,000 square foot facility, maybe as big as 14,000,” Hunt said.
In the time since the project was suggested, construction costs went from an estimated $350 per square foot to close to $500 per square foot.
Hunt said that the engineers have been tasked with developing plans with a budget that will not require any tax increase.
The county has set aside a portion of a 12-acre lot in the Joint Industrial Park on Highway 55 for the new facility.
Currently the Tullahoma clinic serves both Manchester and Tullahoma.