1A - coffee county logo.jpg

State stakeholders and county officials met recently with St. John Engineering, the architect for the consolidated county health department project. The Chairman of Capital Outlay Dennis Hunt detailed for the full legislative body the progress of the project during the April 11 meeting of the County Commission.

Hunt noted that the state has recognized $3,464,400 as a matching grant for the project. The county will match 25% of that from its coffers.