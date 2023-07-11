Tullahoma Health Department

The temporary measure of consolidating the two Coffee County Health Departments into the Tullahoma clinic until the brand new facility can be built may take a bit longer than expected. The state is reviewing the process by which the county must choose an architect for the project.

County Mayor Judd Matheny said that the state is in the process of reviewing the selecting of professional services. He is confident that the county followed the proper procedure, but since there are federal funds being used on the process, the state is giving the selection extra scrutiny.