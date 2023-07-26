Lynchburg sign.jpg

Metro Moore County has reduced the speed limit near the work zone in the vicinity of the high school near Lynchburg after complaints of people speeding down the highway and down a secondary road that is being used as an alternative route to avoid the construction zone.

During the recent meeting of the Moore County council it was revealed that it had been brought to the attention of the Moore County Sheriff’s that there are safety concerns regarding speeding near the construction zones in front of Moore County High School. 