Metro Moore County has reduced the speed limit near the work zone in the vicinity of the high school near Lynchburg after complaints of people speeding down the highway and down a secondary road that is being used as an alternative route to avoid the construction zone.
During the recent meeting of the Moore County council it was revealed that it had been brought to the attention of the Moore County Sheriff’s that there are safety concerns regarding speeding near the construction zones in front of Moore County High School.
Many drivers, attempting to avoid the construction zone, reportedly use Motlow Barn Road as a bypass and have been seen speeding down the secondary road. Councilmember Douglas Carson reminded the Metro board that they have the power to change speed limits within the county and requested they drop the speed limit of both the construction area on the highway as well as Motlow Barn Road to 30 mph to help reduce safety issues with speeding traffic.
After much discussion, the council compromised to drop Motlow Barn Road to 30 mph and to reduce the highway to 45 mph, except during school hours which will remain a strictly enforced 30 mph. Some among the council worried that the drop in speed could bring about traffic snarls near Lynchburg if Highway 55 were also dropped to 30, resulting in the compromised settlement.
The speed limits will remain intact while the state widens the highway and installs a turn lane at Goodbranch Road. However, the project could take years to complete. New signage is expected in the immediate future.