Drug and explosives charges have been leveled against a Shelbyville man after he was reportedly caught in possession of homemade bombs when Tullahoma police found him parked outside a storage facility.
The suspect, Edward Gibson Burklin, 53, is charged with possession of drugs, possession of explosives, driving without a license and violation of the open container law.
He was busted outside a local storage unit when police stopped to enquire what he was doing there during the evening hours. Upon questioning, the officer learned neither Burklin nor his friend, Karla Laine Stephens, had a driver license. Therefore, the officer called for a tow truck to impound the vehicle. However, during an inventory of the car prior to its being towed, law enforcement made several interesting discoveries.
“A gun with its serial number removed along with a meth pipe were found inside,” the police report revealed, adding the officer then noticed what appeared to be an explosive device. “What appeared to be explosive devices were found in a duffle bag in the vehicle.”
Officers then searched the storage unit which Burklin had reportedly rented and discovered drugs including oxycodone, hydrocodone, Alprazolam and 40 grams of marijuana.
Federal agents were called to the scene once police found out Burklin was a convicted felon having been convicted on the charge of armed robbery.
“Federal agents were on scene and determined that four explosive devices were in the vehicle and components used to make explosive devices were also found in the vehicle,” the warrant revealed. “Two hoax explosive devices were also found in the vehicle.