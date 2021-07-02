The man responsible for providing a Tullahoma teen with the fentanyl that caused his death has pleaded guilty and received a 12-year prison sentence for his crime, law enforcement officials announced.
Hunter Gremillion, 24, of Tullahoma, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death in Coffee County Circuit Court before Judge Vanessa Jackson, resulting in a 12-year stint in the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Gremillion was accused of selling fentanyl to 19-year-old Brennan Buckner, a 2020 Tullahoma High School graduate and former soccer player who died at his residence last June after ingesting the substance.
According to a statement from the district attorney's office, Brennan's family is in full agreement of the resolution to the case and hopes Brennan's death brings more awareness of the danger of fentanyl. The family also hopes Gremillion's conviction and prison sentence will serve as a deterrent from selling or distributing the drug in Coffee County and other communities.
Assistant District Attorney Brad Hannah represented the State of Tennessee during the case, according to the district attorney's office.