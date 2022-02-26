In something of an about-face, Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell announced during a Budget and Finance Committee Meeting Feb. 15 that Animal Control desperately needs a second full-time position.
The announcement comes after the job posting for a part-time, 20-hour a week position received zero applicants as of Tuesday.
“Maybe we need to be looking at a full-time person to fill that position,” Cordell said. “We’ve got zero applications at this point for part-time.”
At the meeting, it was suggested that a full-time position with benefits would be a better incentive for applications than the part-time posting.
Cordell terminated the two county animal control officers June 14, 2021, due to what was listed on paperwork as “laid off due to lack of work.” Cordell was recorded telling the employee that the move was to shut down animal control.
Currently, Coffee County Animal Control announced it was closed due to “overwhelming” numbers of animals.
“Unfortunately due to the overwhelming amount of dog intakes Coffee County Animal Control is temporarily closed to intake,” the shelter announced. “We are still operating as usual but intake is going to be absolute emergency only.”
Commissioner David Orrick asked Cordell what the status is on the new facility, to which the mayor responded he did not know.
“I haven’t been apprised of any discussion of that,” Cordell said.
Over the last few meetings, the county designated a portion of property behind the jail for the building of an animal control facility, after rejecting an offer for the old Fann’s Salvage location plus a donation from the owners to help fund the construction.
No resolution has been presented that would finance the construction.
Cordell had directed County Commissioner Margaret Cunningham to find a location for the jail. Cunningham is the secretary of Budget and Finance and is not on the Capital Outlay Committee.