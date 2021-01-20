Daylon Cornelison has been named supervisor of the Coffee County Animal Control. He joined animal control in November, according to Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell. Cornelison was promoted to supervisor last week.
Cornelison replaced Samantha Szelich, who served as supervisor previously. Karen Clark, animal control officer, also left Coffee County Animal Control recently. Clark now works for the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, according to Cordell.
Szelich sent a letter of resignation to the mayor’s office on Dec. 9.
Currently Cornelison is the only animal control officer for the county, according to Cordell.
“We plan to hire another person,” Cordell said.
Cornelison is excited for the opportunity and his goal is to find homes for the dogs housed at the shelter.
“I got promoted to supervisor this week,” Cornelison said Jan. 13. “I love animals. I’ve always loved animals. I have a small farm on New Hope Road. We have chickens, ducks, dogs, turkeys. It’s always been a love of mine, and I get to work with animals every day.”
The Coffee County Animal Control takes in about 100 dogs each month, aiming to find permanent homes for them. Adoption fees are $50 per dog, which includes spay/neuter and vaccinations. When dogs arrive at the shelter, they are checked for any identification. If the owner cannot be located with the five days, the dog is then placed up for adoption, according to the website of Coffee County government.
The Coffee County Animal Shelter is located at 156 Freedom Dr., Manchester. For more information, call 931-723-2730.
Szelich continues to the support Animal Control
Szelich now serves as a board member of Redemption Underdog Freedom Fund (RUFF).
“RUFF plans to support the shelter in every way possible,” Szelich said. “We are still doing everything we can in the community including spay/neuter for low-income families and taking in unwanted animals as we have availability. We hope to build our relationship with new employment and help ensure as many lives are saved as possible. We are still here for the community as needed and we can be reached via email redeemdogs@gmail.com or on Facebook.”