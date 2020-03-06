Tennessee has received confirmation of its first case of COVID-19.
“As of last night, we have our first confirmed case in Tennessee,” said Gov. Bill Lee on March 5.
Lee said he’s confident in the Department of Health and all involved to handle the situation.
As confirmed cases surfaced in other parts of the world, Tennessee agencies prepared early, he said.
“Tennessee was one of the first five states to begin COVID-19 testing, and we continue to remain confident in our ability and the measures that we’re taking to prevent the spread of this infection,” Lee said.
Tennessee authorities are actively engaged with the COVID-19 taskforce and in constant communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said.
“I have full confidence in our department of health and their strategy,” he said.
“While this is a serious situation, I urge Tennesseans to keep this illness in perspective, as the vast majority of cases are mild and manageable. It’s serious, but we must keep it in perspective.”
Simple actions, such as washing your hands, can go a long way to mitigate the risks, he added.
TDH: What you can do
According to the department of health, everyone can do their part to help respond to this emerging public health threat:
- It is flu and respiratory disease season. TDH recommends getting a flu vaccine, covering your cough and washing your hands frequently.
- If you are a health care provider, take a patient travel history for all patients, especially those with fever and respiratory symptoms.
- If you travelled to Hubei province, China recently and are experiencing fever and respiratory symptoms, contact your local health department and your health care provider.
- Contact TDH 24/7 with any questions at 615-741-7247. Ask to speak with someone about coronavirus.
- At this time, CDC does not recommend the use of facemasks or respirators among the general public.
In the United States, person-to-person spread has been seen only among people in close and prolonged contact with someone who has become infected with COVID-19 in China.
According to News Channel 5, the patient is a 44-year-old man in Williamson County and is currently quarantined at home.
TDH: If you are not sick
- Members of the general public in the United States do not need to use facemasks. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.
- Masks should be reserved for people who are sick, so they can protect others from getting infected.
If you are sick (i.e., people with confirmed or possible COVID-19 infection, including patients under investigation who do not need to be hospitalized; and people with confirmed COVID-19 infection who were hospitalized and determined to be medically stable to go home):
- You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. This will help protect the people around from getting infected.
- If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then people who are in the same room with you should wear a facemask, but they should also limit the amount of time they spend in the same room with you.
- If worn properly, a facemask helps block the spread of respiratory viruses by the wearer from spreading to other people and surfaces.
- People with increased risk of exposure to COVID-19, for example household contacts and caregivers of people with known or suspected COVID-19, should wear a facemask if the patient is not able to wear a facemask (for example, due to difficulty breathing while wearing a facemask)
- Facemasks should be used once and then thrown away in the trash.
TDH; Healthcare personnel
- Healthcare personnel should wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including respirators, when caring for confirmed or possible COVID-19 patients because they are in direct contact with patients, which increases their risk of exposure.
- Respirators worn by healthcare personnel are not the same as facemasks sold in retail stores, online, etc. for public use.
- For respirators to work effectively, they must fit snugly against the user’s face to make sure particles don’t pass through and infect the wearer; healthcare personnel are fit-tested for their respirators and trained to use them to be sure they work correctly.
- Without proper training, respirators are likely to be worn incorrectly and used ineffectively.
- Respirators and facemasks designed for general consumer use are not subject to the same regulations required for respirators in workplaces.