The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) is designating the week of March 20-31 as the “Countdown to College, Last Call for Fall” in a push to encourage students to apply to college, persist in their college coursework and obtain a degree.

“We are living in a time when all students will benefit from postsecondary education or training beyond high school to achieve success and provide opportunities for advancement in that first job and eventual promotion to higher salaries,” said Interim Executive Director Dr. Robert M. Smith. “Most colleges and universities in Tennessee are still accepting applications, so it’s not too late to pursue your dream of attending college.”