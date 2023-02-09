The State of Tennessee Comptroller’s Office recently released the 2022 audit for Coffee County and it showed two findings.
The findings listed are the Coffee County Clerk’s office did not review all of its software audit logs
(An Internal Control – Significant Deficiency Under Government Auditing Standards).
According to the report, “The software application used by the office generated five audit logs that displayed changes made by users. Because these logs provide the only audit trail of these changes, they should be routinely reviewed for inappropriate activity.”
Though no inappropriate activity was listed in the audit, the audit notes that the official was “aware of the importance of these logs, three of the logs were not reviewed. This deficiency was the result of a lack of management oversight. When the importance of these reports was brought to management’s attention again in March 2022, a routine review process was resumed for two of the audit reports. However, one audit report was still not reviewed.”
A second finding, states that operations in the county clerk’s office are currently being reviewed.
“The Comptroller’s Division of Investigations is currently reviewing certain operations in the County Clerk’s Office. Findings, if any, resulting from this review will be included in a subsequent report,” the report reads.
In an addendum to the audit, Coffee County Clerk Teresa H. McFadden said that the Planned Corrective Action would include “The Miscellaneous Receipt and Marriage License Audit Reports are being reviewed monthly. The Check Distribution Listing will be reviewed going forward. The reports from July through October will be printed and reviewed, then the report will be printed with the other audit reports each month to be reviewed.”
