The Coffee County Commission passed three budget amendments during their recent meeting, one of which provided funding for a wastewater study to be performed at the proposed “megasite” in Forrest Mills.
The amendment allocates $140,000 for a wastewater survey to be performed by St. John Engineering at the 2,000 acre site.
Earlier in the week, Industrial Board Executive Director Kimber Sharp distributed a proposal by St. John to commissioners at their caucus meetings.
According to the proposal, “The development site will require investment by the county and its partners into utilities infrastructure in order to serve any potential large industrial development. Wastewater treatment and disposal is the most limiting utility to future development of the megasite.”
The county industrial board, working with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the TVA, have put together a rail-served industrial site that is about 2,000 acres which is being referred to as the megasite.
“We’re not looking at doing an industrial park,” said Kimber Sharp, executive director. “The goal for this is a single user.”
Sharp said that there is not any one industry that it’s being marketed for.
The environmental assessments have been completed, and the second phase of geotechnical assessments are being done. These include soil borings, which follow an ultrasound karst assessment, to see what the substrate geology consists of.
Sharp said the goal is to be ready to give an industry what they would encounter and what the costs would be to develop a potential site.
The proposal also notes that current Manchester Water Department sewer systems do not reach the site. It adds that the wastewater treatment plant is a 74% of current capacity. It is limited by state regulations in the extent of future expansion to approximately 6.93 million gallons per day or 2.6 million gallons above current capacity.
There will not be enough capacity possible even with expansion to serve the megasite and the county’s current and future growth.
The wastewater proposal’s task is to evaluate options, recommend an alternative and provided planning and design data for the treatment of industrial effluent and potential support industries.
The proposal is on a time and expense basis, not to exceed $140,000. The brunt of the work will be performed by St. John Engineering, though could include subcontracting Griggs and Maloney of Murfreesboro, a firm that provides engineering support to Manchester Water and Sewer and is addressing that facility for upgrades.
The funds for the study will come from line item 40220 hotel/motel tax and will be moved to 58210 industrial development.
The other amendments included a solid waste/sanitation amendment line 55710 Sanitation Management for $2,253 from 55739 Other Waste Collection.
Budget amendment 101-2021-13 transfer reduced jail clerical salaries by one employee and added funds for deputies and secretary, totaling $25,834 being transferred.