Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee touched on the ongoing animal control situation when a group of citizens addressed the issue at the July meeting.
“I think that communication is important said Commissioner Bobby Bryan. “Think that the breakdown creates more problems than what was even there.”
Budget and Finance reportedly need more information on the situation from all those involved to better understand the situation before it could recommend allocating money.
Bryan said that neither the mayor nor HWR have sent any requests to be on the agenda concerning animal control. There was talk of an email likely concerning the May meeting of HWR that only mentioned funding for a new animal control building.
Budget and Finance also opined that the HWR approved director position could be posted, but the additional pay the committee approved would need further approval that could take several additional meetings.
“This committee will do what it needs to do and will do our role in this process. These members need to have information so they can study this,” Bryan said.
Bryan said that Mayor Gary Cordell was in essence the department head and would need to bring a salary study and related information. Cordell has gone before the HWR committee with a resolution from 1995 that places the operation of animal control under HWR.
Bryan said that when he asked how many dogs were at the shelter, he was told five, then a little while after, he was told seven.
“I would like to know how many dogs are … on average at the shelter. That’s relevant information,” he said.
Currently there is no staff at Coffee County Animal Control.