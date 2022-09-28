Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny briefed Health, Welfare and Recreation and Capital Outlay committees, last Thursday on the current situation of the proposed animal shelter.
Currently, Scott St. John, the county’s contracted engineering firm, is working on a desktop survey to analyze the feasibility of three potential sites.
Back on the table is the Rice property (the old Fann’s automotive site), which is being looked at along with the four-acre site behind Manchester City Shop and the originally proposed location to the right of Jail Lane.
Pulled from the study is the controversial strip of land behind the jail that the full commission designated by resolution for the project in at the January meeting.
“…the one behind the jail has been nixed. It’s not even in the study. The one in front of the jail, one of the original sites is being looked at,” Matheny said.
Officials voiced concerns early on that a structure located behind the jail could interfere with any jail expansion.
Matheny told commissioner that the St. John’s surveys are being performed using primarily existing data from pictures, file surveys and satellite imagery to look for environmental issues.
At the January meeting, when the commission designated the property behind the jail, a second site was proposed, a donated portion near the county jail, owned by Tom Rice. Rice made an offer to donate the property in November 2021, with hopes to acquire a strip of property from the county to make it contiguous with Coffee County Southern Waste transfer station property. That intent is withdrawn, the mayor said, but the offer for the property is not, with Matheny requesting some additional acreage to compensate for what a TDOT widening project will claim along 41 mostly on the southbound side of the highway.
“(Rice) was going to do it for a swap for an easement. Now he’s going to do it as a straight donation,” Matheny said at the meeting.
One reason why the original location in front of the jail was dismissed was because the city sewer that runs along Highway 41 stops before reaching Jail Lane. The Coffee County Jail has city sewer, but that line feeds from the rear of the property, across the strip that was designated for the project.
Matheny says, however, that the shelter need not be on city sewer, and relayed at the meeting that St. John is analyzing if the Rice property would perk adequately in two places for a septic system. Matheny anticipates sewer being run to the areas within the next few years. Former discussions under different county leadership projected that timeline much farther out.
St. John will be performing a certified appraisal, by the firm the county uses of the 2.5-3 acres offered by Rice so the county would know possible tax ramifications.