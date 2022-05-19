County Attorney Robert Huskey approached Budget and Finance during a meeting held May 3 to ask the county for a raise to his hourly rate. Currently Huskey is paid $150 per hour in addition to his retainer fee. He is asking for a bump to $200 per hour.
Huskey said that since he was employed by then-County Mayor David Pennington in 2008, and the commission set the rate at $150 per hour, he has been working at that rate for the last 14 years.
He said that no one in the county is paying their own overhead, and that his overhead is much more than it was in 2008. He said that the increase appears to be a big jump, but when factoring in that he had not had an increase in 14 years, the bump would be less than what other positions have seen.
The current budget lists legal services at $52,000 and the budget request for next year will increase to $60,000. The Huskey’s retainer is $4,800 that will go up to $5,400 a year if approved by the county.
Commissioner Dwight Miller asked Huskey about his future with the county. Huskey replied that he would not leave the county hanging.
“Why I asked for it now, who knows what will happen. We’ll have a new mayor. They might or might not want me. I might decide I need to retire. But at least I’ll have the benefit of it going in,” Huskey said. “I figure I hang around awhile if they need me.”
Mayor Gary Cordell also asked for a 5% across the board raise for all county employees. In the same conversation Cordell asked that the Budget and Finance drop the request for a one-time bonus of $2,000 per employee that was requested by Commissioners Joey Hobbs and Helen Debellis to be issued using ARP COVID relief funds.
“In view of what our county Board of Education just did with a 5% increase across the board, after they shared some COVID money with their employees’ bonuses, they went across the board 5%,” Cordell said asking for the same raise for county employees.