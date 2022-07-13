A resolution to increase the compensation for the county attorney’s hourly rate was raised at the June 28 meeting of the County Commission. The resolution would raise the rate from $150 per hour with a $400 per month retainer to $200 per month with a $500 per month retainer.
The increase, County Attorney Robert Huskey estimated, would cover the 14 years that he has worked at his initial pay rate amount to a 33% increase.
Huskey noted that overhead for every office has almost doubled, while his compensation has not increased any.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt said that rate would be maintained for a new attorney’s pay, should the incoming mayor decide to appoint a different county attorney.
The approved budget allocated $5,400 for the county official line item and $60,000 in legal services for a total of $65,400 in the County Attorney heading.
The resolution passed 15-2 with Commissioners Ashley Kraft and Mike Ray offering no votes.
Cunningham presses for city litigation update
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham pressed Huskey at the close of the meeting, for a second meeting in a row, to schedule an executive session to receive an update on the pending litigation between the county and the city concerning disputed tax revenues on the annexed Bonnaroo property.
Both she and Commissioner Jeff Keele have both asked for the meeting. Huskey said that Keele had some questions he would like to address with him. He added that he hoped to avoid a misunderstanding involving a similar situation the Times reported concerning a private meeting when the suit was discussed.
Cunningham said that “we’re all interested commissioners here.”
“I understand that,” Huskey said. “It’s an awkward time right now to do it because with litigation with the city, we have people on the commission that’s running in the city election, so it puts it in a very awkward spot.
“It puts them in an awkward spot. And it puts me in an awkward spot. I wouldn’t be doing my job as I think I think I need to for the county if I did that,” he said.
Commissioners Helen Debellis, Claude Morse and Joey Hobbs are on the ballot for Manchester Aldermen. Debellis did not secure nomination in the Republican primary in May for County Commissioner District 1. Republicans Hobbs and Morse will run for County Commission District 2 facing Democrat Mike Stein for two of the district seats.
Huskey did not say if he would seek to bar the two from an executive session were they to win both elections. Commissioner Jackie Duncan has held both a Tullahoma alderman seat and one in the commission, and while not privy to executive sessions, the county mayor’s administrative assistant Roxanne Patton serves as a Manchester alderman.