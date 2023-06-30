1A - coffee county logo.jpg

The Coffee County budget for 2023-24 was postponed during the June 27 meeting, causing the county to revert to its current budget starting July 1 until a new budget can be approved.

At the meeting a series of amendment to the budget were proposed to cut out some pay increases to certain employees above the 4% across the board that is included in the proposed $26 million budget.

Recommended for you