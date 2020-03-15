County officials have passed a resolution calling for TennCare to reimburse emergency medical services.
In the March 10 full commission meeting, a resolution was introduced in support of legislation to direct TennCare to reimburse ground ambulance providers at a rate no less than the current Medicare fee and for the change to be provided within the Governor’s 2020/2021 budget.
The resolution stated that with the need of more emergency medical services (EMS) and the continuing rise of costs due to more rural hospitals closing down and community clinics being downsized, the need for resources is high as ambulance services become the first line of care providers and transportation to remote areas. The resolution continued to say that to meet the growing need and to reduce the burden on the local government and tax payers, they would need assistance in improving the funding for these services.
The resolution ends by saying the increased funding doesn’t cover the full cost of services, but it will begin an effort to aid the community as demand for EMS services continues to increase including staff, equipment and training as the reduction of hospitals continue through the state making EMS services the first line of care.
The resolution was first introduced in the February Legislative Committee meeting by Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell. When going over the resolution, he stated the resolution is to encourage all 95 counties in Tennessee to support TennCare in the legislation process with about 50 counties already passing it. He said the resolution will have no financial bearing on the county as it is meant to show support for reimbursement.
“It’ll show the united effort and support,” said Cordell.
The resolution passed unanimously in the legislative committee and went to the full commission. The resolution was sponsored by commissioners Helen Debellis and Michael Ray.
Before casting a vote, Commissioner Bobby Bryan spoke in support of the resolution.
“We have a great EMS service in this county. I don’t believe people realize in this county how underrated the service is,” said Bryan. “We need a higher rate of reimbursement for our emergency services and transport because we need to help the bottom line as much as possible.”
The resolution passed unanimously with 21 voting yes.
The resolution will be sent to state representatives and senators to encourage their support legislation in line with the resolution. If approved by the state, it would result in a substantial funding increase for county EMS services.
