The Coffee County commission gave credit where credit was due during their past meeting, honoring maintenance director Robert Gilliam who retired after 21 years of service.
“He’s saved this county money many, many times and I appreciate his years of service,” County Mayor Gary Cordell said.
Cordell and the rest of the county commission and attendees gave Gilliam a round of applause as a show of appreciation for his hard work over the years.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt spoke about working with Gilliam frequently in the Capital Outlay committee. He said Gilliam would report monthly, or weekly, when problems arose and said he did an excellent job.
“We’re going to miss you,” Hunt said.
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham also praised Gilliam for helping the county save money with all the maintenance jobs he’s done and thanked him for his service.
Cordell added he would call Gilliam to see what he was doing that day and said he was out early doing maintenance work on the county buildings.
“He took care of this county and saved the county a lot of money,” Cordell said.
Gilliam then addressed the commission and said it was an honor to work with them, Capital Outlay and the Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority. He added he wanted to personally thank Commissioner Bobby Bryan for working together in several committees over the years and always supporting what was right.
“I appreciate working with this county and it’s been an honor,” Gilliam said.
The commission passed the motion unanimously. As he left for the evening, Gilliam informed everyone he was “going fishing.”