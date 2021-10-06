Three county commission spots will be cut at the next election as Coffee County’s governing body voted to reduce the size of the total commission to 18 from its former 21.
This change will affect county politics for the next decade and will set up nine districts, both of which will be served by two elected commissioners.
“The committee met several times. We had intense conversations about the number of districts. The state and most of the consensus of the commissioners that did attend the meetings thought that we should work at less commissioners,” Chair of the Redistricting Committee Margaret Cunningham said. “We tried to do that in our efforts to do a plan. Not only does that affect the districts, it affects the school board, the highway commission and the constables.”
Factoring into the plan was a push to keep the caucus system, virtually unique to the county.
“With the growth in Manchester it created a need, if we were going to stick to the 21 districts, that rural (and city) areas would need to combine,” Cunningham said. “That led to the conversation for the need for caucuses.”
CTAS advisor and former Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk Heather Duncan has noted that the county is one of only two of the 96 counties in the state that have caucuses within their commission.
A caucus is defined as a closed meeting of a group of persons belonging to the same political party or faction usually to select candidates or to decide on policy. A letter from the Comptroller’s Office of Open Records Counsel opined that Coffee County’s caucus meetings are subject to Tennessee’s Sunshine Law.
Cunningham defended the caucus system, saying “we are a unique county because we have a county seat that isn’t in the largest town and we have three school systems. We’re an odd county, but we should be proud of it. We all work hard to represent our county no matter what people might think of us.”
Commissioners were presented two identical options calling for nine districts with two commissioners representing each, with the difference being in the way the two would be elected. Option one called for “A” and “B” seats running for two separate slots. The option that passed was an “at large” race with the top candidate and the first runner up taking office for the district.
However, a movement within the commission thought that the cuts should have been deeper.
“We always talk all the time and hear our constituents talk about smaller government,” Commissioner Mike Ray said. “Unless that’s just a political slogan or a neat motto to have, I don’t understand why we can’t have just nine commissioners from these nine districts. Eighteen seems like it’s still a little excessive to me.”
Cunningham responded, “Even with 21 commissioners we have a really difficult time in getting a quorum for meetings that are scheduled or even for that matter having meetings scheduled and they get canceled last minute because people don’t show up. “We have 21 people trying to make these meetings somehow and have a difficult time doing that. If we had just nine members that would put a lot of pressure on those nine members to attend all those committee meetings.”
Ray countered, “My thinking on that is to make sure those nine commissioners are more dedicated to fulfilling their job and their duties. Less commissioners (would create) smaller government.”
Ray estimated that cutting half the number of commissioners would save the county $1,800 per meeting or $18,000 per year that the county pays commissioners for attending meetings.
“That may seem like a small amount in government. I’m a retired teacher and $18,000 is pretty much what I draw now,” Ray said.
Ray said that he appreciates the work that the committee put into the redistricting plan.
“You put a lot of time into it and a lot of effort. I don’t have any problems with the way it was carved out. I think that was done very fairly.” Ray said.
The motion proposed by Cunningham and seconded by Commissioner Tim Stubblefield calling for a total of 18 commissioners and nine districts was the motion on the table. The resolution passed 11 to 7 after further discussion concerning the merit of options A and B. Ray’s suggestion for only nine commissioners was not called for a vote because the original motion passed.
The county will address the related changes needed by the redistricting at the November meeting.