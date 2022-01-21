The 2022 local election season is seeing more names as more potential candidates have picked up their qualifying papers. As of Jan. 19, 23 more potential candidates have picked up papers for the 2022 local election ballot, with 18 potential candidates setting their eyes on the Coffee County commission. The full commission will see a complete reset following the redrawing of county districts pursuant to the 2020 Census.
The new county district map has changed from 21 districts to nine, with two commissioners representing each district, resulting in a loss of three commission seats.
Commissioner races
So far, sitting Commissioner Helen Debellis (R) has picked up her qualifying papers for the new District 1. For the new District 2, sitting Commissioner Claude Morse (R) and Michael Stein (D) are thus far the only candidates.
The new District 3 has seen Charles Duncan (R), Bradford Godwin (R), sitting Commissioner Ashley Kraft (R), Laura Nettles (R), sitting Commissioner Rose Ann Carden Smith (R) and Barry West (I) pick up their papers.
Joseph Hodge (R) is joined by sitting commissioner Dr. Jeff Keele (R) as a candidate for the new District 4.
The new District 5 has seen sitting Commissioner Missy Deford (R), Bonnie Gamble (D), Timothy Morris (R), Robert Parton (R) and Richard Shasteen (R) join Johnnie Duncan (R) in picking up their petition papers, with Gamble having filed her petition to be on the ballot.
For the new District 6, Jon Holland (R) and sitting Commissioners Dennis Hunt (R) and Bobby Bryan (I) have picked up their papers.
The new District 7 has seen Tina Reed (R) join sitting Commissioners Rosemary Crabtree (D) and Tildon Stubblefield in picking up their papers, with Crabtree having filed her papers to qualify.
The new District 8 has seen sitting commissioners Dwight Miller (R) and Tim Stubblefield (R) pick up their qualifying papers, with Stubblefield officially filing.
Sitting Commissioner Lynn Sebourn is the only one to pick up papers for the new District 9 as of Jan. 19.
County mayor and sheriff’s races
For the Coffee County mayoral race, those who have picked up papers are former State Rep. Judd Matheny (R), Luke Cameron (D) and sitting County Commissioner Margaret Cunningham (I).
In the race for Coffee County Sheriff, incumbent Chad Partin (R) has filed his papers and may go head-to-head with Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Deputy and SRO Alethia Smartt Rawn (R) in the May primary. She has announced her candidacy but had not returned her completed petition by press time. Former sheriff’s department Captain Danny Ferrell (I) and Manchester Police Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin (I) will face the winner of the Republican primary in the August general election as they both have filed their petitions.
Judgeships and more
For the Circuit Court Judge races, Judge William Lockhart (R) has filed his qualifying papers and is currently running unopposed in the Circuit Court Judge–Part 1. For Circuit Court Judge–Part 2, Eric Burch (R) and Bobby Carter (R) still may face off in the primary in May, as Burch filed his petition papers in December.
The General Sessions Judge races are similar to the Circuit Court Judge races as Judge Greg Perry (R) has filed his qualifying papers and is still unopposed in the General Sessions Judge–Part 1 race. Meanwhile, Gerald L. Ewell (R) and Garth Segroves (R) have picked up papers for the General Sessions Judge–Part 2 seat.
Both District Attorney General Craig Northcott (R) and Public Defender John Nicoll (R) have picked up papers and are unopposed in their respective races. County Trustee John Marchesoni (R) and Register of Deeds Donna Toney (R) have picked up their qualifying papers and are presently running unopposed in their respective races.
For the seat of Circuit Court Clerk, incumbent Jenny Anthony (R) may face Joshua Morris (R) in the May primary as both have picked up qualifying papers, with Morris filing his petition papers. As for County Clerk, only Melissa Anderson (R) and incumbent Teresa McFadden (I) have picked up petition papers.
In the road superintendent race, incumbent Benton Bartlett (R), Scott Hansert (R) and Ronnie Watts (D) have picked up their papers, with Hansert filing his papers as of Jan. 4.
For the constable seats, Allen Stanley (I) and Carl Wilson (I) are unopposed for Seat 1 for Districts 1, 3, and 4 and Seat 2 for Districts 2, 6 and 7, respectively. Brian Coate (D) and James Sander (R) may face off in the August general election for Seat 3 for Districts 5, 8 and 9 provided they return their qualifying papers.
As for the Coffee County School Board, Sarah Bradley (R) may meet sitting school board member Brett Henley in the August election for the Coffee County School Board Seat 1 for Districts 1, 3 and 4, provided they file their qualifying petitions. Charles Parsley (R) and current County Commissioner Michael Ray (I) have picked up their papers for Seat 2 for Districts 2, 6 and Seat 3 for Districts 5, 8 and 9, respectively.
Tullahoma municipal race
On the municipal side, four aldermanic seats are up for grabs in the Tullahoma municipal election. The terms of Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks and Alderman Sernobia McGee were extended by one year last year to sync up to the general election cycle. Aldermanic terms also up this year belong to Rupa Blackwell and Daniel Berry.
Blanks has not yet decided if he will seek another term on the board, he told The News in an email, but Blackwell and McGee have announced they will seek reelection. Berry told The News in an email he will not seek another term on the board, meaning his seat may be open for the taking.
According to Tullahoma City Administrator Jennifer Moody, this year’s election will see one aldermanic term last for two years in order to facilitate the transition for Tullahoma city board terms to sync up with the general election cycle. The three candidate with the most votes will be elected to a four-year term and be up for reelection in 2026; the candidate with the least number of votes will be up for reelection in 2024 along with the mayor’s seat and the remaining two aldermanic spots.
Important deadlines
The voter registration deadline for the May 3 county primary is Monday, April 4.
The deadline to file petitions for the primaries is noon Thursday, Feb. 17.
For the Aug. 4 general election, including the Tullahoma and Manchester municipal elections, qualifying petitions may be picked up starting Monday, Feb. 7. The filing deadline for that election will be noon Thursday, April 7. Those interested in running for those seats may pick up papers at the Coffee County Election Commission, located at 1329 McArthur St., Suite 6 in Manchester.
Along with local general elections, the Aug. 4 ballot will include statewide primaries for governor, U.S. House of Representatives (6th Congressional District), Tennessee House of Representatives (47th House District), state executive committeeman and committeewoman, as well as questions as to whether to retain or replace various judges on the state’s supreme and appellate courts.
For more information contact the Coffee County Election Commission office at 931-723-5103.