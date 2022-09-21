1A - County Mayor Judd Matheny.JPG

County Mayor Judd Matheny

In its first meeting as a new board, the Coffee County Commission easily passed substantial changes to the way government is run, giving a quiet nod to the new mayor’s plans for the county at the September meeting.

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny, who took the oath of office Sept. 1 along with many of his legislative body counterparts, ran on a campaign of transparency in government meetings. The board approved a chunk of those plans with a 17-0 vote to change commission announcement rules from five to seven days in advance of the meeting.