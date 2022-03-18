The Coffee County Commission declined to act on a motion at the March meeting that would have given each of the county’s 375 full-time employees a one-time $2,000 bonus using about $800,000 of the county’s $10.96 million ARP COVID relief money.
At the meeting Commissioner Joey Hobbs made the motion during an open discussion portion of the meeting. Hobbs suggested the motion at a Budget and Finance meeting and that committee failed to recommend it to the full commission, while the county school district has presented its employees with a similar bonus.
“I’m asking this body to approve a one-time pay across the county, $844,875 of the (total) $14 million dollars we’re going to receive,” Hobbs said in a motion, seconded by Helen Debellis.
“With inflation and everything else there’s no other project that the county should do than help its employees,” Hobbs said.
Speaking against the bonus, Commissioner Dwight Miller said that the rest of the county taxpayers didn’t get a bonus and that any help to the employees should be part or the 2022-23 budget discussion.
“At this time, I’m not in in favor of it,” Miller said.
Debellis called the ARP funds “free” money outside the budget.
“There were a lot of employees that we weren’t able to recognize, give them any compensation,” she said, noting that many county offices remained open during the pandemic to keep the government running.
“All of these employees had to come in everyday, regardless of COVID. Because there were a lot of legal documents that had to recorded. It wasn’t something that we could dash away in a box till next year to get done. This is our way of giving back to the employees,” Debellis said.
Commissioner David Orrick also opposed the bonus saying the funds should benefit the largest part of the county population.
“What can we do for infrastructure improvements that will help the whole citizen base of this county?” he said.
“This isn’t free money. Everybody in this room is going to be on the hook to pay this back because it is federal tax dollars that’s been given out,” he said.
Commissioner Ashley Kraft suggested the motion should be presented to the full commission as a “real” resolution rather than an oral motion to develop from discussion, since it involves spending $800,000.
Budget and Finance Chairman Bobby Bryan said that the motion hadn’t been very well vetted by the committee.
“Any money that you take of ARP money for any projects is going to take away from broadband, water infrastructure and other serious needs that have,” Bryan said, noting that employees were given $1.6 million overall in salary increases in the budget.
Kraft made a motion to postpone the matter until there is a resolution and it be placed on the next full commission meeting agenda. That motion to postpone passed 16-5 with Commissioners Jimmy Hollandsworth, Debellis, Claude Morse and Lynn Sebourn voting no.