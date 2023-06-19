Coffee County Sheriff Department post-certified officers will likely see a pay increase in the coming county budget, a move that the county leaders hope will stem losses to the local city police departments.
At the June 6 Budget and Finance Committee meeting, Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin said that he is not requesting for the jail staff the 4% raise that will go to other county employees. In October, the committee Okayed the significant pay raise for the jail staff.
“They need to be exempt of the 4% because of the graciousness that you gave them in October,” Partin said.
Through this budget cycle County Mayor Judd Matheny has worked with the Budget and Finance Committee to offer employees a 4% raise July 1 and then a one-time bonus in December.
Partin said that his correction officers currently make just above what starting deputies make.
“I have folks that I’m promoting out of the jail that are literally going to have to quit their job and take a pay cut to go to patrol,” Partin said.
Correction officers start out without training at $18.22 per hour. That is the second highest pay out of any of the surrounding counties. A starting patrol officer heading to the police academy makes $17.79 per hour.
The committee suggested the county allocate the funds that would amount to 4% percent for the 65 correction officer positions, but would place those in the patrol officers’ salary line item for Partin to distribute at his discretion.
According to the sheriff’s estimates following the meeting, road deputies will make $19.40.