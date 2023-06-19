Coffee Sheriff Chad Partin.jpg

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin

 Robert W Stafford

Coffee County Sheriff Department post-certified officers will likely see a pay increase in the coming county budget, a move that the county leaders hope will stem losses to the local city police departments.

At the June 6 Budget and Finance Committee meeting, Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin said that he is not requesting for the jail staff the 4% raise that will go to other county employees. In October, the committee Okayed the significant pay raise for the jail staff.