The Coffee County Commission unanimously approved March 10 resolutions to reject refugees from relocating to the county and to declare Coffee County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
Both resolutions saw full support not only from the commission but also from the residents who filled the meeting hall.
The approval of both resolutions was met with a standing ovation.
Rejecting refugees
The resolution rejecting relocation of refugees to Coffee County was a reaction to Gov. Bill Lee, who announced his consent to allow refugees settlement in Tennessee.
Lee’s statement was issued in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order, which allows the federal government to resettle refugees in certain areas with the agreement of local governments.
The resolution approved by Coffee County states the county would not accept Lee’s plan and would deny relocation of refugees because there isn’t enough information regarding requirements or conditions.
The county would keep the right to reconsider that decision at a later time “based on greater specificity provided as to the refugees involved and the circumstances that might be connected to their relocations, the resolution states.
“We need to formally take a stance,” said Commissioner Bobby Bryan before the vote. “What a lot of it boils down to is the cost that gets associated with this of local government.”
Local governments will have to carry the expense, said Bryan.
Second Amendment
The commission also unanimously approved the resolution declaring Coffee County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
In February, the legislative committee approved the resolution, sending it the full commission for final approval, but it removed the term “sanctuary” from the language.
At the February meeting, Coffee County Attorney Robert Huskey said if the term “sanctuary” remained in the resolution, it could create a precedent for other resolutions to make the county a sanctuary county for other issues. The motion to take out the word “sanctuary” out of the resolution was passed by the legislative committee at that time.
On March 10, the full commission decided to add the term back to the text.
Bryan encouraged the commission to include the word “sanctuary.”
“Sanctuary means protection,” Bryan said, adding that sanctuary cities that are not turning illegal aliens in to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are “abusing” the sanctuary.
“We are doing just the opposite,” Bryan said.
Commissioner Todd Crockett, who sponsored the resolution, thanked the commission and the attendees for the support.
“It feels wonderful,” Crockett said after the meeting. “We had a lot of great support from the community. We had over 1,000 names on the petition. I just want to thank the citizens of Coffee County for getting behind this. It is very, very gratifying when a commissioner can bring positive to the community.”
Crockett said this resolution is important because “it guards against any tyranny that may come into our county. It’s something I’ve been working for a couple of months and we finally got it through the legislative committee and we got it passed.”