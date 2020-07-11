Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.