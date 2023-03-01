2A - coffee county logo.jpg

With the state set to purchase the Coffee County I-24 megasite, the county is starting to plan for a full-time county fire department.

“There’s going to be twice as many people moving here, twice as fast as any of us saw with normal Census figures. I think you’re probably going to have to start seriously talking about a full-time fire department so that we can plan it according to our needs,” County Mayor Judd Matheny said during the recent meeting of Heath, Welfare and Recreation. “I want to be as indigenous as possible with it.”