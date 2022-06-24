The Coffee County Commission has approved the projects which will be using federal COVID relief funds along with other state grants that finalizes months’ worth of requests submitted to the Budget and Finance Committee for various improvements.
The approved projects include funding for a new health department building located in the Joint Industrial Park, $1.05 million in EMS capital investments, $3.5 million combined water improvements for Beech Grove and Hillsboro areas, repairs at Wayside Acers wastewater facility for $975,000 and a $9.3 million Ben Lomand broadband project, in addition to the first responders radios that were approved earlier by the commission for $2.1 million.
The county will use $10,105,335 of its ARP funds, leaving $873,012 of those funds. Additionally, the county will use $4,650,000 in collaborative funds, $4,024,199 in TDEC funds and $2,598,300 in state grants, according to a summary compiled by Budget and Finance.
Chairman of Budget and Finance Bobby Bryan said that county has gotten a 2.13 return on its investment or leverages over 100% of the ARP money.
The county has $873,012 left in ARP funds plus a possible $611,699 in TDEC funds, but those funds require a match by the county.
The new Health Department facility will use $853,865 of county funds that will come from the estimated revenue from the sale of the two current Health Department Buildings. A state estimate of $478,000 will come from the TDOT road widening project that will claim most of the Tullahoma clinic’s parking lot.