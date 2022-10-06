2A - coffee county logo.jpg

The newly reappointed county Budget and Finance Commission approved at its Sept. 26 meeting to allocate $49,987 for a Family Counseling Center program that will provide free mental health services to county first responders. If approved by the full commission, the cost will be for an annual contract.

Each of the county’s first responders, sheriff deputies, EMS personnel, fire fighters and rescue squad volunteers and call center dispatchers, up to 247 employees, plus each member their immediate family will be eligible for six annual counseling sessions provided by Wellness All Around providers coordinated by Scott Hogue, EAP Program Director.