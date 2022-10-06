The newly reappointed county Budget and Finance Commission approved at its Sept. 26 meeting to allocate $49,987 for a Family Counseling Center program that will provide free mental health services to county first responders. If approved by the full commission, the cost will be for an annual contract.
Each of the county’s first responders, sheriff deputies, EMS personnel, fire fighters and rescue squad volunteers and call center dispatchers, up to 247 employees, plus each member their immediate family will be eligible for six annual counseling sessions provided by Wellness All Around providers coordinated by Scott Hogue, EAP Program Director.
Additional services include unlimited access to accessHope, a 24-hour crisis and resource hotline.
According to two agency chiefs this service is one needed by the county. Communication Center Director Scott LeDuc said that his dispatchers are constantly exposed to numerously potentially traumatic calls on a pretty much daily basis.
He explained how one dispatcher received a call by a potential suicidal person. She remained on the line speaking with the individual while deputies were in route. Once on the scene, she was in contact with a deputy on the radio and the individual on the phone. The incident ended in shots being fired, which the dispatcher heard the caller on the phone and the shots fired.
“We need it and I hope (the committee) can see the benefit of it,” LeDuc said.
Coffee County Emergency Ambulance Service Chief Michael Bonner agreed that the service is needed.
Bonner recalled the day that Manchester Police Department Capt. Chris Patterson died. Bonner worked the call when the officer committed suicide.
“First responders are a real family among ourselves. When you see those officers having to work one of their own, it’s devastating. To them, to me, to anyone around,” he said.
Bonner also said that just last week one of the crew working a logging accident wound up in the hospital later that evening due to the emotional impact of having someone die in front of her.
“When I hire new people I tell them, you’re going to see and hear things in this field that you shouldn’t have to see or hear. That’s going to start building up inside of you and you have to have a way to get that out of you,” he said.
“What I also tell them is that if you have a problem and you need to come and talk…you can, but I’ll tell you, I’m not trained in that field. If you need to talk to somebody else, we will get you somebody else,” Bonner relayed saying to his employees.
“What I want to make sure of is that I’m not lying to them. I want to make sure that this county to say we will get somebody else,” he said.
Patterson’s widow and suicide prevention advocate, Veronica Patterson, urged the committee to accept the program.
“This is a great program and a great start,” she said.
“My goal is to prevent this from happening to another family. If we would have known, we would have gotten (Chris) help,” she said.
Commissioners Missy DeFord, a longtime dispatcher and longtime firefighter and officer Tim Stubblefield agreed, saying the county needed a mental health support program.
County Mayor Judd Matheny called it a serious issue.
“(The program’s) primary aim is also very early suicide prevention. And extending benefits to every member of the household (is crucial),” Matheny said.
Coffee County’s employee insurance does not cover the new hire personality and aptitude tests that this program will (for use by dept. heads and supervisors). In addition, the employees get six annual visits per person in their household (or one person may use the cumulative amount) for grief, traumatic, financial, personal, substance abuse or emergency mental health assistance with a personal, local counselor. The new hire benefits personality and aptitude tests only apply to full time positions, the mayor said.
Employee insurance covered counseling services would not be immediate, the Family Counseling Center said, and in these cases, time is of the essence when a first responder is impacted by something traumatic.
“They are reliving that. They are carrying that around with them until they can unload that,” Hogue said. “It’s very important that they can see someone very quickly that they can talk to. It’s important that we can get this in place before the problems come along.”
The program also includes 40 Hire Right hiring evaluations (psychological profiling and workplace conflict resolution) and optional Rapid Crisis Response counseling of $150 per hour in the event of a major incident.
Chairman of Budget and Finance Lynn Sebourn asked if the center could keep up with the workload.
Executive Director and Founder David Pate, MRE explained that the center is a training site for graduate school to do internships, so the center is in position to follow through with the proposal.
Family Counseling Center is a faith-based, non-profit counseling center located at 104 E. High St. in Manchester and has satellite locations in four surrounding towns.
The committee approved accepting the proposal with a 9-0 vote. It will go before the full commission likely in November and it will need 10 votes to pass.