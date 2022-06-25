During discussion at the full county commission meeting June 14, concerning a policy change to the county’s employee harassment policy, several commissioners voiced concerns about whether the Human Resources department staff is qualified to handle those type of complaints.
The original harassment policy designated any employment harassment complaints concerning supervisors go first to the Personnel and Benefits Coordinator and then if unresolved, go to the Policies and Procedures Committee. This second part was amended to direct unresolved complaints to the appropriate board that oversees that department. EMS complaints would go to the Ambulance Authority; Communication Center complaints would go to the Communication Center Board, etc. and that findings would be distributed to the supervisor, the employee, the mayor. All complaints not resolved at the committee level would go to a grievance committee for thorough investigation.
However, during the discussion, Commissioner David Orrick asked, “I want to clarify, does the personnel assigned to Personnel Benefits Coordinator have the skills and training to handle all facets of harassments?”
Orrick continued, “From a policy standpoint, are we directing them to the right person? Is that person capable of handling those events?”
Orrick noted that the county doesn’t have an HR department.
“We have a personnel and benefits coordinator. How does that job title give them the training, knowledge and ability to handle a human resources event such as sexual harassment?”
Chairman of Policy and Procedures Tim Stubblefield said, “That’s a very good question, because we changed the name from HR to Personnel Benefit Coordinator, I don’t know that I can answer that.”
Stubblefield said that the matter should be brought up again soon.
County Attorney Robert Huskey said that currently the person in place would be best suited, “until we have someone specifically trained and certified in that area this is probably the best route.”
Commissioner Mike Ray added, “Seems like we need to look at HR a lot more closely. I’m hearing someone is the best qualified but do we have an HR department that has certified, if necessary, licensed, degreed that can handle this for the county in the future?”
Ray said that while nothing could be done in the short term, the incoming commission and mayor should have that as their priority.
“Whether you’ve had an HR problem in the past or not, I promise you that you probably will. This happens a lot in the business world,” Ray said.