The Coffee County Purchasing Commission was tasked by the full commission at the July meeting to oversee the sale of the property that housed the Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum.
At Purchasing’s meeting earlier in July, members decided to accept requests for proposal to help chose an auction company to facilitate that sale. On July 27, that commission opened sealed bids submitted by Coffee County Reality, Weichert Realtors Joe Orr & Associates and Mark Messick for Exit Reality.
At that meeting, the commission had several questions concerning the realtors’ commission fees and marketing specifics.
One of the topics of interest for members was the hybrid, online and in-person auctions. Perspective bidders can place pre-bids and the highest would intern be the starting bid on the day of the auction. The main topic of discussion concerned a reserve, the minimum the county would be willing to accept for the property. The commission in discussion agreed in the need for a reserve. Members and the county attorney felt that after contracting with one of the bidders, further consultation would lead to the reserve price. That amount is not going to be publicly disclosed, according to the discussion.
Fees for the sales were in the ballpark of 2% of the sale price of the property.
Purchasing Agent Stephanie Bush said that commission should not be the sole criteria for selection of a realtor, but it is an important component
“Commission is an important factor because whatever we give them is less that the county receives. It’s ours; it should benefit us,” she said.
Commissioner Bobby Bryan noted that the final PFP commission fee differed from what was discussed in conversations prior to Thursday’s meeting.
“I heard a lesser fee being talked about from one of these (bidders) being talked about when we had previous meetings, and because of the size of this property and the value of this property. I’m a little interested in where the values came back higher that what had been estimated then,” he said.
County Attorney Robert Huskey said that that amount could be significant.
“I think if we get the sale price we ought to get, we’re not going to worry about the commission,” he said. “If we sell it where it ought to be, that commission is not going to hurt us.”
“—I agree, but at the same time though, when you’re talking this kind of money that one-half percent can really add up quite a bit,” Bush said.
Bush said that all the companies that submitted bids would do the very best job that they could for the county.
“At the end of the day, even though we’re looking at qualifications and all the different uses, I think they all are capable to dual auctions. I think they are all competent in that,” she said.
Purchasing will likely recommend dividing the 4.36 acre property into to two 2+ acre tracts.
The county had several clarification questions for each of the submitted bids. The responses were asked for on Friday before Monday’s special call.
The speculation is that the property on an interstate exchange will sell quickly for commercial use.
Huskey said that he had three contacts, prospective buyers that have expressed interests the property that have kept in contact with him.
“I will send word out once we made the selection – I’m going to contact them,” he said.