County officials recently recognized two Coffee County residents for their volunteer efforts in serving the county.
During the Jan. 11 Coffee County full commission meeting, Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell presented two proclamations to Ed Reader Sr. and Andrew Hetrick as they are recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards for Coffee County.
“I will ask for Ed Reader Sr., a World War II prisoner of war, and Andrew Hetrick, an Eagle Scout, as I have a proclamation to give to each of you,” Cordell said.
He presented Reader his proclamation first, stating that Reader is an active volunteer with VFW Post 10904 and attends every meeting and events. His participation includes serving as a cashier at the monthly VFW fundraising breakfasts, and awarding Patriot Citizen certificates to children who can correctly recite the Pledge of Allegiance during Old Timers Day.
“Mr. Reader has worked tirelessly on parades and community events and as such has increased public awareness and appreciation of the many contributions military veterans continue to make in Coffee County,” Cordell said.
Getting emotional, Cordell congratulated Reader on his recognition from the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards.
“On behalf of the citizens of Coffee County, we congratulate you on the recognition given to you by the Governor of the state of Tennessee,” Cordell said.
Reader received a standing ovation from the county commission and attendees as he received his proclamation from Cordell.
Cordell then presented a proclamation to Hetrick, who has served a volunteer for local nonprofit HorsePlay Inc., which provides recreational horseback riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges, and served with the Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy at his school. As an Eagle Scout, Hetrick’s project was to build a new fire pit at the Coffee County Veterans Building, where formal flag retirement ceremonies are held. He also helped build benches around the fire pit to make it multi-purpose.
After approval from the Coffee County Veterans Association, he was able to obtain full funding for the project and enlisted other Scouts to help him with construction. Cordell said he completed within budget and ahead of schedule.
“We congratulate you on the recognition given to you by the Governor of the state Tennessee,” Cordell said.
Cordell presented Hetrick his proclamation and was met with applause from the commission and attendees.
Reader and Hetrick will also be honored at the Monday, Feb. 14 VFW post 10904 Award Ceremony, and then will be honored at the state Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony in Franklin Sunday, Feb. 13.