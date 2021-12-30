The large spec building located in the Coffee County Joint Industrial Park will possibly have a new owner, after a vote from the Coffee County Industrial Board.
At its December meeting, the board discussed the status of the spec building, a 100,000-square-foot facility in the park, located on the New Tullahoma Highway. Per the discussion, a private trust has made an offer on the building. The park development committee then reportedly responded with a counter offer that the trust group found acceptable, indicating the sale of the building will move forward.
Park Development Committee Chairman David Young said the purchase price is set at $2.7 million, with the possibility for an extension.
The board approved the straight sale of the building; however, the sale does not convey tacit approval for what might be developed or locate there. Further discussion with the industrial board will be required. Additionally, closing documents would need to be addressed as the sales process continues.
The identity of the purchasing party was not disclosed at the meeting, but the discussion indicated that the trust was interested in developing the property.
The spec building was first conceived by the industrial board in 2016 after the board approved a plan to pursue multiple funding avenues for an estimated $2.2 million plan to engineer and construct the facility. Ownership of two lots in the park, Lots 23 and 24, totaling roughly 24 acres, was transferred from the county to the industrial board in May for that purpose.