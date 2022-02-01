Although revealing he will not seek another term as Coffee County Mayor, Gary Cordell will not be leaving the political arena, as he has picked up papers to run for the county’s school board.
Cordell, who is the incumbent county mayor, picked up qualifying papers this past week to seek election to Seat 2 of the county school board.
Also vying for the school board seat will be Brent Parsley, who picked up his papers on Jan. 11. The two will face each other in the May Republican primary should they both turn in their papers and qualify for the ballot.
Cordell has formerly expressed that he would not seek reelection as county mayor. Coffee County Commissioner Margaret Cunningham (I), former State Rep. Judd Matheny(R) and Manchester man Luke Cameron (D) have announced that they intend to run for county mayor.
Also picking up papers for county school board seats are Sarah Bradley(R) (Seat 1), and Independents Brett Henley (Seat 1), Freda Jones (Seat 1), and Michael Ray (Seat 3).
Petitions must be filed by noon Thursday, Feb. 17 to be included in the 2022 county elections.