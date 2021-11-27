Coffee County bid farewell to one of its leaders recently with the passing of County Commissioner James “Jim” Edward Fielding who died unexpectedly Nov. 16.
He had served on the commission since being elected in 2018.
County Commissioner Michael Ray offered his condolences on Fielding’s passing.
“I always felt like Jim listened to all sides of any issue. I thought he was humble and the exact kind of person that needed to be in government. Jim will truly be missed,” he said.
Commissioner Dwight Miller added, “Everyone on the County Commission knows that Jim was one of the hardest working and productive commissioners on the commission. Jim was one of the most respected people that everyone has known and he will be greatly missed. Everyone that has known Jim loved and appreciated the man for having known him.”
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham said, “Jim was a dedicated commissioner who took his fiduciary duty to the County seriously and worked hard to help the County operate responsibly. He will be sorely missed. He and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time.”
Commissioner Barbara Poston said that it was an honor to serve on the Coffee County Commission with Jim. He studied the issues and voted what he deemed best for the entire county. He will be greatly missed on the commission.”
Register of Deeds Donna Toney said. “Jim Fielding represented Coffee County well. He brought great knowledge to the table. He was passionate about keeping Coffee County a great place to live. Everyone I know appreciated him and loved him. We will all miss him. Our prayers are with his wife Dawn and their children.”
Former commissioner Barry West added, “I didn’t know him very well, but he seemed to be a kind and fair person. He took the seat on the commission that I once held. He had a good viewing vantage point from up there.”
Director of Solid Waste Rennie Bell said, “Mr. Fielding was a member of the Coffee County Sanitation Board, he was always a pleasure to be around, very friendly and very professional and knowledgeable. He was a great asset to our department and will be greatly missed.”
Commissioner Dennis Hunt said that he “served with Jim on more than one committee. (Fielding) was deliberate and fully engaged with every issue assignment. Jim spoke softly, never boisterous, while exuding authority, intelligence and prudence. He will be sorely missed in every position he held in Coffee County government.”
Fielding was is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bill Fielding. He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Dawn Rushing Fielding; daughters, Shannon Judkins (Jeff), and Sommer Walker (Jason), Kathy Tafelski (Dave), Amy Coughlin (Charles); sons, Mark Hannah (Susan) and Jimmy Hannah; grandchildren, Josie (Charles), Olivia, Carson, Makaiyla, Hunter, Forrest, Rayne, Spencer, Skylar, Carter, Theo, Elle and Cooper; great grandchildren, Bentleigh and Amelia; brother, David Fielding (Paula), numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members and a host of friends.