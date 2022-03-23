In a last minute addition to the agenda, the full Coffee County commission voted unanimously in support of the people of Ukraine during the March commission meeting.
Resolution 2022-13 states that without provocation, Russia has “brutally attacked and invaded the sovereign nation of Ukraine and committed war crimes against innocent Ukrainian civilians.”
It further states that the commission is concerned about the destruction of civilian homes, businesses and loss of civilian life caused by the Russian military, as well as the refugee crisis, where more than two million Ukrainian citizens have fled to other European counties to escape the actions of the Russian military.
“The commission expresses its concern for the safety of all Ukrainians and calls of the Russian Federation to cease all combat operations and withdraw from Ukraine,” the resolution reads.
The resolution was sponsored by County commissioners Claude Morse and Helen Debellis. With little discussion, the county commission voted 21-0 to support Ukrainian citizens.