County officials came together and passed a $21.1 million budget for 2020-2021.
The Coffee County Commission discussed the proposed budget for 2020-2021 on July 14. The commission was first presented the budget at the June 23 Full Commission meeting.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell praised the Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee members, who have worked for months vetting and reviewing the budget, in an attempt to handle the uncertain situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to thank Budget and Finance for the many, many hours they invested on your behalf to create the budget and I want to thank Marianna for all she has done for it too,” Cordell said.
Before voting on the budget, County Commissioner Bobby Bryan made the motion to add a few amendments to the budget.
The first amendment was restoring $419,863 to the 911 Communication Center. The budget and finance committee back in May voted to transfer the obligation for covering payroll costs at the communications center from the county to the 911 board, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Bryan’s amendment on July 14 reversed that.
In return, the communications center would give to the county the impact fee (911 fees charged to every citizen and business for their land lines and cell phones), and the revenues from those fees would increase from $112,000 to $220,000 in fiscal year 2020-2021.
Then, starting next fiscal year (2021-2022), the amount is expected to go from $220,000 to approximately $340,000, depending on the total that comes from the increase of the 911 fees from $1.17 to $1.50.
“That amount will come from the communications center to the county,” Bryan said. “They agreed to do that in return – they agreed to give the increase of the impact fee to the county’s general fund.”
Those funds will come to the county annually.
“Therefore, I make the amendment to restore funding and total to 911 for $419,863, for that line item of budget,” Bryan said.
This arrangement would help the communications center complete a few projects, which would total up to $250,000, as well as clearing up debt, said Bryan.
“They are also retiring about $400,000-plus in debt, so they will be debt free operationally starting now basically,” Bryan said. “I feel like this is a better arrangement with 911 and the taxpayers of this county.”
The amendments will help fund the 911 communication center’s salaries for the fiscal year instead of funding to Jan. 1, 2021, which was half the salaries.
All the amendments for the 911 Communications Center passed unanimously.
Bryan also made the motion to make an amendment in the budget by adding $14,000 for PPE emergency equipment for the Coffee County Jail’s budget. It also passed unanimously.
Before casting the final vote on the amended budget, Bryan took a moment to discuss the deficit and where it leaves the general budget.
“This leaves us at about $615,000 deficit, and after that amount that will leave us with $3.7 million in fund balance in the general fund with all the amendments we’ve made are all said and done,” Bryan said.
The final vote on the budget with the amendments passed unanimously with 20 yes. Bryan asked for the letters given by the Director of the 911 Communications Center Diane Argraves to be added to the record.
To avoid a spike of the county’s deficit, the budget and finance committee has taken several steps, including reallocating property tax cents. The proposal includes decreased property tax 2.5 cents in the Capital Projects Fund and 4 cents in the General Debt Service Fund, and then moving those property tax cents (6.5 cents) to the General Fund, for an estimated boost of the General Fund of $778,913.
Working to find ways to cut costs, budget and finance committee members have cut travel expenses. The proposal reduces travel, training and mileage budgets by 45%, for estimated savings of more than $60,000.
For several years county officials have expressed desire to increase the paychecks of county employees across the board in the form of cost of living adjustments (COLA). While the county is not currently in the position to offer COLA raises, the proposed budget includes the normal step raises for all departments, effective July 1. Employees must have worked for six months prior to July 1. The proposed budget does include a 15% increase of the hourly rate for convenience center operators.
The proposed budget includes purchasing two school buses for about $220,000. It also increases the funds for the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center, from $126,225 to $156,370.