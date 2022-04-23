The Coffee County Commission passed at its April meeting a resolution to consolidate the operations of the Coffee County Health Department. The Health Department will shutter the Manchester clinic to move staff and personnel to the Tullahoma clinic until a new multimillion dollar facility can be built on county land in the Joint Industrial Park.
The resolution passed 12-6 with Commissioners Helen Debellis, Jimmy Hollandsworth, Claude Morse, RoseAnne Smith, Mike Ray and Missy DeFord voting no. Commissioners Ashley Kraft, Joey Hobbs and Lynn Sebourn were absent.
Debellis voiced opposition to the consolidation at this stage but noted that she supported building a new centralized facility.
“Do we really want to make it a hardship on Manchester to go all the way to Tullahoma?” she asked.
Mayor Gary Cordell said that this was brought to the table at the last meeting, when it was deferred to Capital Outlay, citing staffing shortages as the reason for the consolidation.
Debellis said she received calls from concerned constituents about not having a central location and presented data to the commission stating Manchester is growing faster than Tullahoma.
Another issue brought up was the size of Manchester clinic and its need for repairs. The Tullahoma clinic too needs repairs, and at the Capital Outlay meeting, a figure of $12,000 immerged to repair a roof leak there, according to Capital Outlay Chairman Commissioner Dennis Hunt.
Much of the Tullahoma facility's parking lot will be acquired by TDOT during a Highway 55 road project.
During the discussion, Americorp Vista Volunteer Alondra Ramirez addressed the commission concerning potential hardships a portion of the population might face with the move.
“I work with the immigrant population and I teach English as a second language,” Ramirez said. “I feel like this is going to affect a lot of the low income families in Coffee County.”
Ramirez said that many of her students and clients who live in the vicinity of the Westwood campus walk to her classes. These families without reliable transportation, she said, might face problems getting access to the healthcare they need.
“This truly breaks my heart,” she said, proposing a shuttle program to carry people to and from the Tullahoma clinic.
Commissioner Bobby Bryan noted that Coffee County Public Transportation provides transportation with South Central Tennessee Area Transportation Services (SCTATS). Ramirez questioned if the service had translators to help bridge the language barriers, and Coffee County Health Department Director Pam Browning said that her facility has a part-time translator available. Bryan commended Ramirez for speaking to the commission about her concerns.
Commissioner Mike Ray then questioned how temporary the temporary move to Tullahoma would be.
“It is about access and availability. We want to build a consolidated and centralized place. We have no guarantee of when that will happen. We have no funds set aside for that. We have no grant that we have been given,” Ray said.
“I believe it’s our obligation to provide services to our citizens for the taxes that they pay… We have an obligation to every citizen whether they live in Beechgrove or Manchester or Tullahoma that they have access and equal access, especially to health care,” he added.
Ray said that in his career as a teacher he’s seen many families without adequate health care.
“Please don’t think about your benefits, think about theirs,” Ray said.
Commissioner Bobby Bryan said that the new facility can be built “without one dollar more on the Coffee County taxpayers.
Citing numbers present at a Budget and Finance Committee meeting, Bryan detailed that the 14,000 square foot facility, for $4.5 million dollars. He said that $2,598,300 has been committed to the project by the state. He projected $1,137,500 could be used from ARP Covid relief. To cover the remaining $814,000, the state road widening project will pay $478,000 for road acquisition and additional funds will come from the sale of the two clinics.
“There will not be one dollar costs to the taxpayers of Coffee County to build this facility,” Bryan said.
Morse asked what the timeframe for building the new facility was.
“We don’t know,” Cordell said, noting that the ARP funds would need to be spent by December of 2026.