In its March meeting, the Coffee County Full Commission unanimously passed a resolution that will designate a portion of a 12-acre plot in the Coffee County Joint Industrial Park to support the construction of a permanent Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT).
According to Resolution 2022-08, the proposed site is Lot One in the joint park, where a minimum of five acres will be dedicated for the construction of a Coffee County TCAT campus and a training facility by the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR). It goes on to say that TCAT has expressed interest in a permanent site in the county to accommodate industrial maintenance in advance manufacturing, nursing, machine tool technology and other programs to serve the needs of existing and future industry, and offer an opportunity for high school graduates who are not college bond to obtain training and certification for employment. The resolution also states TBR recommends the TCAT Statewide Master Plan show a new permanent facility in Coffee County.
The addition comes following of the approval for a TCAT satellite location to the former state Vocational Rehab building that was leased by the Department of Human Services, by the full commission last November.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell stated the resolution was reviewed many times and thank County Commissioner Bobby Bryan for the research he put into the resolution. Bryan and County Commissioner Margaret Cunningham sponsored the resolution.
With no further discussion, the resolution passed 21-0.