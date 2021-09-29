Coffee County Planning Commission met on Tuesday for a work session to discuss amending the zoning resolution regarding asphalt plants. If approved, this change would pave the way for Rogers Group to request to relocate its asphalt plant from the Hillsboro area to Volunteer Court in the Coffee County Industrial Park.
The Planning Commission will likely issue its recommendation on the amendment on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m.
The question before planning is whether to recommend amending the county zoning resolution to include asphalt plants as an allowed use in M-1 or whether to require a special exception for that use.
A recommendation for a change in the zoning resolution would then have to go before the full commission. Then a request for a special exception would have to go before the board of zoning appeals for approval. The matter would return to planning for site plan approval.
Chairman of the Planning Commission Steve Cunningham noted that Rogers Group was moving forward in a correct manner by getting the requisite approvals prior to purchasing any property.
“The only thing a special exception does is hold a company’s feet to the fire and make sure it’s done correctly,” Cunningham said.
“That way we have a little control about where it goes,” he said.
Currently Rogers Group’s asphalt plant is located in Hillsboro on property zoned A-1 (agricultural) and is grandfathered in for that use. The industrial park is zoned M-1.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt said, “I knew this day was coming. I knew enough about this business, that when Margaret Cunningham asked, “What’s your agenda, Dennis, I said, I’m helping Rogers Group.”
“I’m going to vote yes for them when it comes up,” he said.
Rogers said that they want to relocate the plant because it’s cheaper to move the raw materials than it is to move asphalt. Rogers Group’s Steve Moran said that much of the material used by the plant comes from outside the county.
The site, located behind the Coffee County Jail, has wetlands on the property and will require mitigation.