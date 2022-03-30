Coffee County Planning Commission approved, with one dissenting vote in the March meeting, to recommend to the full commission, the increase to a $150 permit fee for finished space and $75 for unfinished space.
Planning, Zoning and Codes Administrator Kirt Gray said that the county currently charges $75 a foot for evaluations of headed space structures and half that for unheated spaces. The fee has been in place since 2008.
He said that some of the contractors he’s talked to have said that other areas charge between $150-200.
The current fee schedule was based on a percentage of what the building costs were at the time.
The motion was made to recommend the change by David Orrick and seconded by Connie Sisson.
Planning member Dennis Hunt, the sole dissenting vote, said that this is a terrible time to raise fees.
“I think this is a terrible time to be hitting home owners and home builders by doubling the permits,” Hunt said.
Hunt suggested pausing to look at the surrounding counties’ fees.
“We’re in panic mode to get these fees up. I don’t see that it’s (needed),” he said.
Commissioner David Orrick said that the increase was overdue.
“The cost of building has gone up over the years. I think Coffee County is way behind the curve,” Orrick said.
“I don’t think that it’s an unrealistic jump,” he said.
Under permits and applications anything under $100 goes to $100, anything over $100 goes up $50.
The Planning Commission addressed the process in which the county rezones property from within Urban Grown Boundary.
Rezoning within the rural areas of the UGB has to be brought before the appropriate regional planning board for recommendation to then be approved or declined by the full county commission.
During the most recent full commission, the county postponed a zoning change due to the body failing to hold a public hearing prior to the vote.
Hunt recommended the county planning department handle the application. Then the county would transfer the paperwork to the cities’ planning commissions.
Chairman Steve Cunningham noted that the state swapped the authority to cities in 2018. He added that zoning changes happen often but rarely do things fall through the cracks.
Hunt suggested the county send letters to Tullahoma and Manchester Planning Commissions reminding them in detail the process.
Cunningham questioned the appropriateness of sending such a letter, while Hunt said that the last two times zoning matters have come before the county commission from the two cities, there have been errors.
“There were glaring omissions, errors – they did not follow protocol, because they didn’t know,” Hunt said.
Hunt volunteered to draft the letter, and the board voiced support of his efforts.