During a brief January 24 meeting the Coffee County Planning Commission welcomed two new members and installed officers for the new year.
New members Sammy Anderson and Rodney Duncan replace David Orrick and Connie Sissom, who rolled off the commission this year.
Anderson who owns Summitville Grain and Feed Company and his family, joins Duncan who works for UPS and is a former Tullahoma firefighter.
“I think I know everyone here,” Anderson told the commission, “and I think I will need a lot of guidance.”
Duncan said that he looks forward to working to make the county better.
Anderson and Duncan will be participating in a four hours of training required by state legislation.
The commission reinstalled Steve Cunningham as Chairman and Commissioner Dennis Hunt as secretary.
Hunt said at the meeting that his schedule as a private business owner allows him the availability to regularly come to the codes department to sign off on Planning Commission documents, part of the role of secretary.
Hunt declined to challenge Cunningham for the chairman position. Carole Willis is vice chair.
The other agenda item was approval for the preliminary/final plat for Noah Farms, map 038 parcel 008.00, on Noah Road.
The plat was unanimously approved with Willis making the motion and Hunt seconding.
Under new business, the commission addressed the time for the meeting. Planning usually meets at 4:30 p.m. to accommodate the schedule of codes staff who regularly attend the meeting. The committee postponed the matter until a later meeting to hear from Cindy Roper who was unable to attend the January meeting. Roper assists with meetings and taking minutes.