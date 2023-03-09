Coffee County Administrative Plaza building

Coffee County Director of Maintenance Rick Soucy brought before the Capital Outlay March 2 a proposal to have a moisture scan that will assess the condition of the Coffee County Administrative Plaza roof so a long term solution can be found.

Soucy was approached by County Mayor Judd Matheny to develop a long-term plan concerning the roof.  He told the commission that when the roof was replaced seven or eight years ago, adding the now-defunct local company with the lowest bid applied a really bad product on the roof. That product failed and the business also went under. 