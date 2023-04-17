NDLM Proclamation

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny is joined by Dawn Benjamin, Tennessee Donor Services and Coffee County Clerk Teresa McFadden as he signs a Donate Life Proclamation for April.

 Photo provided

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny has signed a proclamation marking April in Coffee County as Donate Life Month. The proclamation was made in partnership with Tennessee Donor Services, the non-profit that makes organ donation in Tennessee possible, to mark the month when the state and nation urge Americans to register to be donors.  

“We are pleased to be able to bring more attention to the critical need for transplants in our state.  Each of us can do our part by registering to be a donor,” Mayor Matheny said.

