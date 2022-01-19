A highly contested ticket tax has passed the county commission at the January meeting of the full legislative body that will impose on all large scale events a fee that ranges from $1-$5 based on the price of admission.
Resolution No. 2021-25, which will require approval by the Tennessee General Assembly, doesn’t expressly mention Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, yet the language of the resolution exempts any government, public school or charity sponsored events.
The matter first came before the full commission at its September meeting, when Bonnaroo organizers questioned the county’s legal authority to levy the tax. In response, the County Commission instructed County Attorney Robert Huskey to submit the ticket tax resolution to the state for approval.
However, Huskey failed to do so as instructed, prompting the referral of the issue back to the Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee at the Nov. 9 full commission meeting. Huskey said he did not remember to send the matter up to the state legislature for approval.
“My intent is to offer an alternate way of going about this other than a tax on sales. This is the reason I’m referring it back for further study. There’s an optional alternative that has a better probability of success,” Commissioner Bobby Bryan said.
The amended resolution that passed substitutes the word “fee” throughout rather than “tax” in addition to adding a provision earmarking the monies to county departments providing services to the events. The provision also tasks Budget and Finance, chaired by Bryan, to recommend the appropriations as determined appropriate to those departments providing beneficial services to the buyers of tickets to which the fees are imposed.
“I think it’s time for us to move forward with this so we can get it down to the state legislation,” Bryan said during the Jan. 4 Budget and Finance Committee meeting that readdressed the tax.
According to Bryan, Bonnaroo organizers had expressed interest in delaying the matter.
“We’ve been told that on several different occasions, but with no follow through, so I think it’s time to move forward with this,” he said at the meeting.
Commissioner Lynn Sebourn questioned how well the county had communicated that the tax was on the agenda.
“Have we reached out and invited them? How are they supposed to know to tell us what they are thinking if they don’t know it’s on the agenda?” Sebourn asked.
A source close to the situation told sister paper The Manchester Times that Bonnaroo has been in quiet negotiation with the county regarding the tax. Bonnaroo told the county that it would oppose the tax at the state level. Rather Bonnaroo offered in early January a $2 per ticket sold.
In a high-level call with Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell, Husky and Bryan prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Bonnaroo explained that organizers recognized the county has concerns about lost revenue because of the annexation and expressed its concerns about the future of Bonnaroo following two consecutive cancellations.
The county allegedly countered with $3 per ticket from the festival.
What’s in a word
Bryan in the Budget and Finance meeting told the committee that the words “tax” is a revenue generating measure. “Fee,” on the other hand, is designed to offset the costs of providing a service.
He notes that Coffee County only has the authority to levy taxes by the Tennessee General Assembly. Coffee County, he said, in providing services to the festival, would have the authority to assess a fee.
“Whether that property is part of Manchester [or] Tullahoma … that doesn't change the fact that Coffee County has the responsibility of providing service,” Bryan said.
Bonnaroo’s thoughts on the matter are that the semantics of tax versus fee lack any real legal significance. The state still will have to approve the resolution for it to go into effect, which those in the Bonnaroo camp say is unlikely.
The passed with 19 yes votes. Commissioner Dennis Hunt offered the only no vote.