In the June 22 full commission meeting, county officials were presented with a resolution that would abolish the county employee pay structure of “step and grade.”
The step and grade pay scale has been an issue of discussion among county employees and the budget and finance committee members. The the issue has been brought up by many county department heads when they presented their budget requests to the committee and by county employees in other budget meetings expressing their concerns.
A pay grade is a step within a compensation system defining the amount of pay an employee receives. The pay grade is usually determined by the level of responsibilities performed within the job description of the position and the authority exercised by the position.
A higher pay grade is extended to employees with more responsibilities and to those who manage the work of other employees. Pay grades provide an outline for compensation by defining the amount of pay available at each step in the employment process.
According to the resolution, the county government has had a pay scale based on a step and grade system for many years; however, the step and grade system has not been maintained to reflect current prevailing wages. The resolution will help establish a new wage system that will address employee pay, raises and frequency in raises within, and relative to, each department since duties and pay vary from department to department.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell said the resolution was reviewed thoroughly by the budget and finance committee. The committee passed the resolution 5-0 at its meeting last month.
In the resolution, the step and grade wage system utilized by the county will be abolished when the resolution passes and a new wage system will be implemented by April 1, 2022 to coincide with budget preparations. It added the Coffee County Mayor and Benefits Coordinator will recommend to the budget and finance committee a policy, procedure and pay scale for entry wage to top-out wage scale for each job description within each department of the county government to provide a basis for evaluating office budget requests.
The new wage scale will be presented to the committee for approval by Feb. 1, 2022 before it is sent to the county commission for approval for the March 2022 commission meeting.
The resolution was passed unanimously by the commission 19-0.