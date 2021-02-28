Deadline for paying your county taxes without penalty falls today, as interest will start accruing on any arrearage March 1.
While the word “taxes” is considered a dirty word by some, Coffee County Trustee John Marchesoni said at least one Tullahoma resident is proud to do his part.
“I’ve been here since 2014 and I have never had anyone say they were proud to pay their taxes, but Kenneth H. Gore from Tullahoma came in and said that very thing,” Marchesoni said of the surprise declaration. “What a great American right here in Tennessee.”
The Trustee was so impressed with Gore’s patriotism that he had him pose for a picture after his refreshing statement. Marchesoni noted that it isn’t all gloom and doom when it comes to tax time, as most taxpayers are in good spirits when they make their yearly pilgrimage to his office.
“It’s like a homecoming with people coming in every year,” he said. “We catch up on things that have happened to them over the past year. There’s nothing better than being in a small community.”
For those who don’t have time to make it over to the Trustee’s office in Manchester, taxes can be paid electronically by going to tntrustee.com and choosing Coffee County. For those who do stop by the office located at 1341 McArthur between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., credit and debit cards are accepted. You may also drop off your taxes on weekends or after hours in the drop box at the window.
Marchesoni said taxes are actually due in October, but there is a grace period that extends to the end of February without penalty. Some taxpayers will pay what’s due in one payment (about a third of taxpayers pay in November) while some will pay in installments each month. The tax rate for Coffee County is 2.9324% per $100,000 assessed property value. Tullahoma and Manchester city taxes are paid separately. Many property owners who are paying on their property and have escrow automatically have their taxes taken out and paid without having to physically submit payment themselves.
For those who are elderly or have served their country, Marchesoni noted there is a state-sponsored tax relief program they can take advantage of by just asking him for details. Marchesoni can be contacted at his office at 723-5128.