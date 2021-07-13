Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee discussed during the July meeting the progress in bringing a Tennessee College of Applied Technology campus to a site at the Coffee County industrial park.
Commissioner Bobby Bryan said that he and Mayor Gary Cordell have been working to bring TCAT to the county.
“We have the opportunity that has presented itself. (Coffee County Central High School CTE Director) Mr. Richard Skipper has done a lot of work on this and the mayor. We’ve been working to get a campus here. We’ve recently had a situation present itself,” Bryan said.
Bryan explained that VIAM executive Keith Hayes has offered the potential to sell a building there for $2.5 million. The metal-clad industrial building is currently home to a small TCAT industrial maintenance program.
In exploring options, Bryan and the others involved noted that the county owns the Vocational Rehab building near there.
Bryan said that TCAT officials are interested in looking at that Vocational Rehab building at 91 Industrial Parkway. The location has 12,600 square feet. It is currently leased to the state Department of Human Services through September of 2022. DHS has changed its operation to no longer need the full space in the facility.
Bryan said that there is a lot of interest at state level to come together to open a TCAT there in a partnership with DHS and the county.
The proposal would be a satellite campus of the McMinnville TCAT. A preliminary sketch calls for an increase from 20 to 60 student in industrial maintenance and hoping to expand to add an LPN and other high demand fields.
Bryan hoped to get the campus moving in by August 1.
“My objective goal is to help the kids of Coffee County that are not on a college track spend 12-18 months, get certification and training and have a job waiting on them that offers $50,000 a year,” Bryan said.
“We’re looking at multiple programs,” Bryan said. “This could amount to a significant value to the county.”
TCAT has committed to $200,000 in additional funds for more equipment and a possible $250,000 for building improvements. The lease for the building is currently $94,400 a year.